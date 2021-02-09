The North Dakota Department of Health has re-designated Valley City as a Cardiac Ready Community. Christine Greff, Stroke and Cardiac System Coordinator with the NDDoH’s Division of Emergency Medical Systems, sent CHI Mercy Health’s Alana McClellan the official letter and certificate at the beginning of this month. McClellan has been the leader in this effort.
“Your hard work is evident,” Christine Greff, State Stroke and Cardiac System Coordinator, said. “Thank you for all that you have done and continue to do to make your community a healthier and safer place. The North Dakota Department of Health and Division of EMS congratulate and wish your community continued success and wellness.”
The Cardiac Ready Community Program was established in the state when the North Dakota Division of Emergency Medical systems & Trauma partnered up with the American Heart Association (AHA) to provide a program that promotes AHA’s “Chain of Survival.” The Chain of Survival is a series of actions that when executed properly can improve the chances that a victim of cardiac arrest, stroke or heart attack will survive.
