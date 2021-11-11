Valley Quilters presented quilts to area veterans. The Valley Quilters Club honors those who have served in the military by presenting them with a special quilt in recognition of their service.
Quilts are pieced and assembled by club members and consist largely of donated goods and services by club members and Quilted Ceiling.
A committee consisting of Valley Quilters Club members reviews the nominations presented by club members. Recipients must have received an honorable discharge from a branch of the military. Preference is given to our oldest military veterans, veterans serving in a conflict war area, and to those who live in Barnes County.
Valley Quilters honored Jim Drong, Woody Wendt, Jim Verwey, Virgil Kratz and Robert McGough this year with Allen Schuldt as the emcee.
Thank you to all Veterans for your sarifice and service.
Em iusandem a quibuscium fuga. Nequis eost