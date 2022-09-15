Valley City, the ‘City of Bridges’ as they say, has grown in popularity and size over the last 150 years. Little did many know back in 1872 that Valley City would be the 12th largest city in the state. Valley City also makes it into the top 10 oldest towns in the state. For the people of Valley City, a 150th anniversary, also known as, a sesquicentennial is a very special occasion. What was once just a tree covered valley would someday expand into what we recognize as Valley City today. Originally called 2X Sheyenne, the name was changed a few times to Fifth Siding, then to Wahpeton, then Worthington, and now Valley City, it’s clear to see, not just the name of the town has changed. Over the years, many generations have made Valley City their home and even with the continued growth a sense of community remains. Now a town with many businesses, a highly accredited college, and a growing younger population, it can be hard to imagine what life could have been like so many decades ago.
With little known about the area, early settlers embarked on expansion, broke ground and around noon of the fourteenth of September they began building the first bridge for the railway. Many of the workers who hadn’t bathed in months, couldn’t wait to enjoy a nice swim and break from the heat in the Sheyenne River.
It didn’t take long before the bridge was completed, and the workers were ready to continue on their way. Little to their surprise at the end of bridge they noticed a couple men that seemed well spoken and out of place for the area. Introductions were made by the two men known as McFadgen and Morrison which soon led to discussion of what plans they had for the area. McFadgen told the workers,
“Well, some people say this country is not fit for human habitation. When I came here in May I planted a bit of grain and a small garden, and believe it or not, I’ve had a bumper crop of everything. I think this will be good farming country and I’m going to file a claim at the land office in Pembina as soon as I can. It is a dang long way up there, you know. On top of that, who knows, there may must be a sizeable city here someday and I’ll be in on the ground floor!”
Not long after McFadgen and Morrison put together a crew to begin construction on a tent hotel which turned out being 22 feet by 40 feet in size and contained a restaurant. Located where a city trailer park is now, this spot housed many workers and homesteaders eager for the new settlement. With the nearest town over 60 miles away and not much civilization in site, many doubted that the area could become something more. Times were hard and settlement wasn’t as fast going as they had hoped.
The Dakota Territory had a bad reputation, and many were afraid to establish themselves in the area. In order to get the ball rolling, some advertisements were done of the Northern Pacific and people were able to bid on lots as low as $10 which now makes up Main Street. The lots were bought and sold the same day for over $400 and up. Cross the span of many years businesses and buildings have come and gone, however there are some that still stand to this day. What was once just considered a crazy dream came to fruition as Valley City continued to evolve with the times.
