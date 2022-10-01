Courtesy of South Central Adult Services
In 2015, George Gaukler generously donated $5,000 to the Public Utility Assistance Fund. Then Valley City Commissioner, Madeline Luke, had started the Public Utility Assistance Fund to help low income people weather the increase in electricity rates. Earlier this year, the fund ran out of money but Mr. Gaukler again generously stepped forward with another $5,000 donation.
South Central Adult Services has been administering the money without charge. They have helped 18 people over the years with 10-25$ /month vouchers for 6 months at a time. In total, 46 grants were made. Both Valley City Public Works and Social Services have referred people with the aim of preventing costly shutoff of water, heat and garbage services. Most of the recipients are single people over the age of 60 and often disabled, trying to get by on Social Security. The need has increased because of the recent rise in inflation.
A request has been made to the City Commission to establish a round up fund where a a VCPW customer could opt to round up their payment with the extra cents going to the assistance fund. South Central Adult Service will continue to manage the fund at no charge. Tax deductible donations for the fund can be made to South Central Adult Services, with "Utility Assistance Fund" in the memo line. It is our hope that a permanent fund will be set up to sustain the program.
Be sure and pick up your September 30-Oct. 2 Times-Record Weekend Edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.