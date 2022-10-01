Utility Graphic

Courtesy of South Central Adult Services

In 2015, George Gaukler generously donated $5,000 to the Public Utility Assistance Fund. Then Valley City Commissioner, Madeline Luke, had started the Public Utility Assistance Fund to help low income people weather the increase in electricity rates. Earlier this year, the fund ran out of money but Mr. Gaukler again generously stepped forward with another $5,000 donation.

