As summer is drawing to a close, school is right around the corner with classes starting August 23rd in our district. But before we go back to school Valley City Public Schools announces the return of their annual Back to School Bash, Tuesday, August 15th to be held at Dacotah Bank/Hanna Field.
The event will feature Games Galore bounce house fun from 5-7 p.m. at Hanna Field and Glow-In-The-Dark Golf for pre-registered students grades 9-12 at the Valley City Town & Country Club starting at 9 p.m. Golf clubs are not needed to participate.