Yay Teachers Graphic

Valley City Public Schools is excited to announce that they are seeking nominations for the 2022-2023 VCPS Teacher of the Year (T.O.Y). The documents needed to nominate a teacher are located on the VCPS website at https://www.hiliners.org/page/teacher-of-the-year or by picking up a nomination form at the District Office as well as a form is available on page 9 of today’s Times-Record (April 14th), for mailing or drop off of nomination.

All VCPS employees, students, parents, and community members are encouraged to submit a nomination. A selection committee consisting of a School Board Representative, Superintendent, Administrator, and two previous "T.O.Y" winners will make the final selection for the award.

