Valley City Public Schools is excited to announce that they are seeking nominations for the 2022-2023 VCPS Teacher of the Year (T.O.Y). The documents needed to nominate a teacher are located on the VCPS website at https://www.hiliners.org/page/teacher-of-the-year or by picking up a nomination form at the District Office as well as a form is available on page 9 of today’s Times-Record (April 14th), for mailing or drop off of nomination.
All VCPS employees, students, parents, and community members are encouraged to submit a nomination. A selection committee consisting of a School Board Representative, Superintendent, Administrator, and two previous "T.O.Y" winners will make the final selection for the award.
Please help us recognize the accomplishments of our educators at Valley City Public Schools by nominating a teacher. The winner of the 2023 Teacher of the Year will be presented with this honor at the annual VCPS Celebration of Achievement and Excellence Program.
Please e-mail all completed nominations to abby.ingstad@k12.nd.us or mail/deliver to the District Office at 460 Central Ave N., Valley City, ND 58072. The deadline to submit a nomination is Monday, April 24th at 4:00 pm.
1982-1983 Sharon Stites Washington - Kindergarten/Milken Award 1992
1983-1984 Dorothy Byberg Jr/Sr High - Art
1984-1985 Lorna Frantz Washington - Music
1985-1986 Randy Stites Junior High - Math
1986-1987 Patricia Beil Jefferson – 3rd
1987-1988 Jean Busta Jefferson - Librarian
1988-1989 Marlys Langemo Junior High - English
1989-1990 Art Goffe Senior High – Social Studies
1990-1991 Sharon Standley Washington – Title I/Milken Award 1994
1991-1992 Dennis Friestad Jr/Sr High - Science
1992-1993 Fred Fritel Jefferson – Phy Ed.
1993-1994 Karla Nelson Jr/Sr High – Special Ed.
1994-1995 Harlan Bultema Washington – 5th
1995-1996 Cindy Peterson Jr/Sr High – Music/Choir
1996-1997 Kim Knodle Senior High – Social Studies
1997-1998 Betty Ussatis Washington – 4th/ Milken Award 1996
1998-1999 Jon Horner Jefferson – 6th
1999-2000 Barb Bjorum Jr/Sr High - Health
2000-2001 JoAnn Schmidt Jr/Sr High – Special Ed.
2001-2002 Mike Watterson Jr/Sr High – Science/Top 4 Finalist
2002-2003 Sandra Goeller Washington – 6th
2003-2004 Rhonda Knodle, Washington – 1st; Helen Friestad, Washington – 4th
2004-2005 Connie Courtney Jr/Sr High – Physical Ed.
2005-2006 Kathy Lentz, Washington – 5th/ Top 4 Finalist; Eydie Wagar, Jr/Sr High – Social Studies
2006-2007 Natalie Boe; Carol Johnson
2007-2008 Carol Foth Jr/Sr High - Art
2008-2009 Al Sorensen Jr/Sr High- Counselor
2009-2010 Kathy Laumb Jr/Sr High - Librarian
2010-2011 Terri LeGrand Jr/Sr High - Math
2011-2012 Carmelle Kuehn Alternative Classroom
2012-2013 Kristi Shanenko Jr/Sr High – English/2013-2014 Debra Beilke Jr/Sr High - Business
2014-2015 Kelly Callahan Jr/Sr High - Art
2015-2016 Tom Kjelland Jr/Sr High – Music/Band ------ Top 4 Finalist
2016-2017 Karen Askerooth, Jefferson - Music
2017-2018 Nancy Ost, Jefferson – 1st Grade
2018-2019 Rhonda Nudell, Washington – 5th Grade
2019-2020 Matt Nielson, Jr/Sr High – Science /Top 4 Finalist
2020-2021 Rebecca Goven, Washington – 4th Grade
2021-2022 Annette Beattie, Jr/Sr High – Technology
Special note: Nominations for this honor will be due by Monday, April 24th at 4:00pm. You may submit a nomination using this form via email to abby.ingstad@k12.nd.us, website at www.hiliners.org, and mail or drop at 460 Central Avenue N., Valley City, ND 58072.
Be sure and pick up your April 14-16 Times-Record weekend edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.