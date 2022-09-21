SeanHagenSchoolSafety

Valley City Public Schools held their second annual Safety Week September 12th -16th, 2022. During the week, students were able to participate in different drills and exercises put on at each of the schools. VCPS continues to deliver learning opportunities by providing information and resources to the students, staff, and parents.

The Times Record spoke with VCPS Superintendent Josh Johnson in regard to Safety Week and his take on the importance of the drills. He talked about how the schools have multiple drills throughout the year for the students. These include four fire drills, two tornados, and two lock-down/options-based responses.  When asked if there is anything they plan on implementing in the future he said that in the spring, VCPS would like to extend their trainings to include rally points and reunifications following an evacuation drill. 

