Valley City Public Schools held their second annual Safety Week September 12th -16th, 2022. During the week, students were able to participate in different drills and exercises put on at each of the schools. VCPS continues to deliver learning opportunities by providing information and resources to the students, staff, and parents.
The Times Record spoke with VCPS Superintendent Josh Johnson in regard to Safety Week and his take on the importance of the drills. He talked about how the schools have multiple drills throughout the year for the students. These include four fire drills, two tornados, and two lock-down/options-based responses. When asked if there is anything they plan on implementing in the future he said that in the spring, VCPS would like to extend their trainings to include rally points and reunifications following an evacuation drill.
Beyond the typical drills, Mr. Johnson talked about the importance of cyber safety. He mentioned that the district does provide digital citizenship training for students on the safety related to social media and the internet. In light of recent criminal charges brought upon a VCPS staff member, Johnson said “we will continue to provide staff training in our school district on board policies and professional codes of conduct and have all employees and/or educators associated with our school district acknowledge understanding of these policies/codes of conduct on an annual basis.” He emphasized the importance of student’s safety both in and out of the classrooms and they will continue to do their best in regard to keeping students safe.
Parents and guardians can also do their part to protect the students by having conversations with their child(ren) about school safety and communicate with an adult (parent or educator) if they have concerns about their safety at school. “We live in a day in age where it is important that we all follow this idea, see something, say something, do something. As a parent of four kids (ages 7-17), I believe it is important to know what my kids are doing online and with technology. This includes frequent check-ins or random monitoring of my kids' devices, internet searches, history, and use of social media. I believe it is important to set limitations on the use of technology and know there are several settings/functions on devices that allow for monitoring and restrictions to be used by parents,” said Johnson.
