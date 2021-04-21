Art students at Valley City Public Schools have once again seen great success in the annual Governor’s Show. For the 2020 show, VCPS art students in grades k-12 earned a total of 24 state awards. In the Senior High division, Valley City High School students took 2 of the 7 Washington D.C. and State Office awards .
VCPS’ art instructors Stephani Krueger, Cassandra Thomte and Cheri Anderson are extremely proud of their students’ hard work and marvel at the amount of artistic talent they see.
