Valley City Public Schools is excited to announce that they are seeking nominations for the 2021 VCPS Teacher of the Year (T.O.Y) award. The information that you need to nominate a teacher can be found at the VCPS website at www.hiliner.org or by picking up the nomination form at the district office.
Nominations may be received from all VCPS employees, students, parents, and community members. A selection committee consisting of a School Board Representative, Superintendent, Administrator, and two previous "T.O.Y" winners will make the final selection for this award.
Please help us recognize the accomplishments of our teachers at Valley City Public Schools by nominating a teacher that you think is deserving of this award. The deadline to nominate is Friday, April 23rd at 4:00pm and the winner of the 2021 "T.O.Y" will be awarded with this honor at the annual VCPS Celebration of Achievement and Excellence Program. All completed nominations can be emailed to josh.johnson@k12.nd.us or mailed/delivered to the district office at 460 Central Ave N., Valley City, ND 58072.