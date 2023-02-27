HiLinerLogo

All families planning on enrolling their child in kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year should make an appointment for kindergarten registration   by calling the Jefferson school office at 701-845-0622 between the hours of 9 a.m.-4 p.m. or by emailing Patty at patty.klein@k12.nd.us to schedule your visit. Scheduling deadline is March 1, 2023.

This registration and classroom visit will take place on March 9th or March 10th. Class visits will be from 9-11 a.m. During this time students will be welcomed into a current kindergarten classroom to give students and teachers a chance to get to know each other.

