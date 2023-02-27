All families planning on enrolling their child in kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year should make an appointment for kindergarten registration by calling the Jefferson school office at 701-845-0622 between the hours of 9 a.m.-4 p.m. or by emailing Patty at patty.klein@k12.nd.us to schedule your visit. Scheduling deadline is March 1, 2023.
This registration and classroom visit will take place on March 9th or March 10th. Class visits will be from 9-11 a.m. During this time students will be welcomed into a current kindergarten classroom to give students and teachers a chance to get to know each other.
North Dakota Century Code requires children to turn five years old prior to August 1st to be eligible for kindergarten. You will need to bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate with you to registration. We will also need a copy of your child’s completed immunization record before they start kindergarten in the fall.
Students will be split up between our current kindergarten classrooms to participate in kindergarten activities with current kindergarten friends.
Parents will be asked to:
1. Come to the south entrance of Jefferson Elementary School no earlier than 8:45 a.m. with your child. Classroom visits start at 9 a.m.
2. Meet with Mrs. Goven and fill out/hand in paperwork. (approximately 15 minutes)
*Remember to bring your child’s birth certificate! You are free to go after you provide a cell phone number to reach you at if we need anything before 11 a.m.
3. Return to the South Entrance at 11 a.m. to pick up your child.
- Visit and be part of a kindergarten classroom!
- Be ready to go with their person at 11 a.m.
- Be excited to come back and learn with us in the fall!