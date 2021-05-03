Valley City Public Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson has announced that as part of the National Teacher Appreciation Week, Valley City Public Schools will be celebrating all educators during the week of May 3-7, 2021.
“In addition to our outstanding teachers,” Johnson says, “we will recognize cooks, custodians, counselors, paraprofessionals, aides, administrative assistants, and others during this very special week.”
As a salute to educators everywhere during this week, Times-Record writer Chelsey Schaefer has written a couple of articles highlighting local educators. They’ll be published in the May 4th through May 7th editions of the Times-Record.
Read the full story in your Monday, May 3rd Times-Record online edition. Purchase an online copy by clicking “subscribe” in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.