On 6-30-2021 VCPD received information of a possible marijuana grow operation in the 600 block of 11th Ave SW. As officers investigated, they discovered a vent leaving the apartment which smelled of raw marijuana. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and subsequently several items associated with growing and manufacturing operations as well as several live marijuana plants were seized.
Sean Douglas Krall, a 32-year-old Valley City resident, has been arrested for Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance, a B-Felony. More charges are expected to be brought forth at a later time.
VCPD and BCSO collaborate with SCNTF for these types of investigations. The SCNTF covers a 5-county region including Barnes, Stutsman, Lamoure, Eddy, and Foster Counties and the Cities of Jamestown, Valley City, and Carrington.