The Valley City Parks and Rec summer baseball and softball leagues are underway.
Baseball is ages 10 and 11 for Little League and 12 year olds play Cal Ripken with games played Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Home games are played at Sam’s Field by Washington Elementary.
The Parks and Rec also have 12U and 14U JO Softball summer leagues. Those games are played in Fargo. The 12U games are played on a Tuesday and the 14U games are played on Monday’s.
Upcoming games for the 12U softball team will be on Tuesday, June 20th vs. Fargo Shanley. They will play a game on Wednesday June 21st at Hi-Line Park against Tower City at 5:30 p.m.
The 14U team will play a team from Fargo on Monday June 19th. They will play a game at Hi-Line Park against Lisbon on Wednesday, June 28th at 5:30 p.m.
The Little League and Cal Ripken teams will play at Cooperstown on Monday June 19th. Their next home games will be Thursday June 22nd against Oakes at Sam’s Field. The Little League team play at 5 p.m. The Cal Ripken team will play at 6;15 p.m.
Recently, both teams hosted Enderlin at Sam’s Field. The Cal Ripken team fell 10-9 to Enderlin. And the 11U team fell by a final of 16-4 to Enderlin.
The coaches are 10U/11U Jessie Hendrickson. The 12U coach is Tyler Modlin.
For JO Softball the coaches are Kelley Utt and Ashlyn Diemert.
Here are the scores from past games for 12U and 14U JO Softball:
Valley City 3, Barnesville 10
Valley City 3, Barnesville 20
Valley City 15, Northern Cass 11
Valley City 0, WF United Green 10
Valley City 9, WF United Green14
Valley City 14, Grand Forks 10
Valley City 6, Grand Forks 11
