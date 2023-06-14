Bill Jansen Road Race 2019

The legacy of Bill Jansen continues to live on in and around Valley City, most prominently through the annual event renamed in his honor. The annual Bill Jansen Road Race/Walk has been a community favorite for decades. Sponsored by the Valley city Optimist Club, it was organized by Jansen himself, who was a long-time Hi-Liner Cross Country and Track & Field Coach, and a Charter Member of the Optimist Club. He developed the Road Race/Walk in 1981 and served as its manager until his passing in 2003. The race was renamed to commemorate Jansen’s life and legacy.

The 41st Annual Bill Jansen Road Race/Walk is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 with registration/check-in beginning at 7 a.m. at Hi-Liner Park (just east of Charlie Brown Field) and race action beginning at 8 a.m.

