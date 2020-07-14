Valley City, N.D. – There were two additional positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Barnes County over the weekend. One individual is a male in his 40s and the other is a 19-year-old female, both of whom were close contacts to positive cases. Currently there are four active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Of the current cases in Barnes County, the ND Department of Health notes 11 were close contacts with a positive case; eight were community spread; two were confirmed travel cases; one was a household contact; and two were possible travel cases.
“Following the community testing event held at the ND Winter Show facility July 8, all 497 people tested were negative,” said Theresa Will, CCHD administrator. “We will be offering COVID testing to individuals who do not currently have symptoms of the virus from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays at CCHD, and we can expand that time frame as necessary.” To schedule an appointment time, phone 845-8518.
For the most timely information and updates related to COVID-19 in North Dakota, visit the NDDoH website at www.healthy.nd.gov/coronavirus. Follow City-County Health District on Facebook for Barnes County updates or call 701-845-8518.