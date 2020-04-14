As the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to study the novel coronavirus and how it spreads, and relatively recently conducted studies that showed something rather startling: “a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that event hose who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.”
That means you or someone around you who has COVID-19 and does not feel sick could be spreading the virus to others unknowingly. Because of this data and the evidence of widespread illness in communities across the nation, the CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings (grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, etc.) in addition to adhering to social distancing, hand washing and similar guidelines.
In Valley City, City-County Health District is serving as a repository for these cloth face coverings, accepting masks from members of the public who make them. CCHD then makes sure they are properly washed and offers them to those who would like them. Madeline Luke, Gratia Brown and Amy Noeske are three individuals who have been creating homemade cloth face coverings.
Madeline Luke began making the cloth masks primarily for grocery store employees because she recognized that they continue to be busy and can’t stay 6 feet away from shoppers.
