March is food pantry month and the Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center’s SkillsUSA Chapter, is working on a project that will help those individuals and families in need to make sure they have enough food.

Before the holiday break, SkillsUSA collected presents and winter clothes for children, it was a great success. They also have partnered with the Valley City Lions Club to collect old eye glasses that can be repaired and reused. SkillsUSA has a drop box at the SVACTC in the hallway by the office if you have any old pair of glasses lying around, you can drop them off at the SVACTC.

