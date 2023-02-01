March is food pantry month and the Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center’s SkillsUSA Chapter, is working on a project that will help those individuals and families in need to make sure they have enough food.
Before the holiday break, SkillsUSA collected presents and winter clothes for children, it was a great success. They also have partnered with the Valley City Lions Club to collect old eye glasses that can be repaired and reused. SkillsUSA has a drop box at the SVACTC in the hallway by the office if you have any old pair of glasses lying around, you can drop them off at the SVACTC.
And in March, SkillsUSA will be doing a service project to help the hungry in our area. With the State Competition coming up in March, SkillsUSA State director Tracy Becker and State Officers had an idea to have Little Food Pantries built at the state competition, then distributed to schools that would like to have one. There will be a Little Food Pantry installed at the SVACTC as soon as the ground is ready for it. “There will be a few built at state, otherwise, the plans are being sent out to schools as well,” Peyton Puckett, ND State SkillsUSA Secretary said. “We will have one right here at the Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center with food in it so people can come up and grab what they need so they do not have to worry about going without food,” Puckett added.
The community is invited to help with this project as well. Bring any items you would like to donate to 801 Valley Avenue SE in Valley City. A box will be located by the office for your items.
Read the full story in your February 1 Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.