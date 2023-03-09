Just 4 Kix Dancers 2023

Wee Jazz: Hannah Johnson, Lola Lagein, Lucy Ranum, Bella Shanenko, and Reagan Burchill.

On March 4th, the Valley City Just 4 Kix dancers headed to Brainerd, MN, to compete at the Together We Dance – JFK Competition.

Multiple classes competed in their divisions and they have been working hard over the last few months perfecting their routines for this first competition of the year.

