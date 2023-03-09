On March 4th, the Valley City Just 4 Kix dancers headed to Brainerd, MN, to compete at the Together We Dance – JFK Competition.
Multiple classes competed in their divisions and they have been working hard over the last few months perfecting their routines for this first competition of the year.
The group of girls competed in different genres including Jazz, Lyrical, Kick, and Hip-Hop. There were also a couple soloists and duets that competed.
