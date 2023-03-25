Valley City High School is known for numerous activities, sports, clubs and other events, but few are as beloved by the outer community as the annual spring theater production put on by its students. This year’s play, The Enchanted Bookshop, is a high-school level theatrical production directed by Abigail Brown with shows on March 27, 28 and 30 in the Hi-Liner Theatre. All performances will be at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door, doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are sold on a first come, first serve basis. Prices are $8 for adults and $4 for students.
The Enchanted Bookshop brings magic and wonder to the VCHS stage. During the day, A Likely Story Bookshop may look like any other used bookstore, but at night, it’s a place where magic happens, as that’s when the characters inside the books come alive. Six of those characters — Dorothy Gale, Robin Hood, Pollyanna, Sherlock Holmes, Heidi and Tom Sawyer long to help Margie, the scatterbrained owner, to save her struggling store but they’re not allowed to leave the building or be seen by human eyes. So when a pair of smugglers come looking for a stolen necklace hidden inside one of the books, the characters are torn. Should they warn Margie and risk disappearing forever or can they find a way to defeat the crooks without being seen?
Director Abigail Brown shares with the Times-Record, “The Enchanted Bookshop is the second show I’ve directed at VCHS and it’s been a blast working with these junior high students on this zany, literary comedy! The students have worked so hard throughout this process and I can’t wait for the community to see their show. It’s sure to be an enjoyable, laugh-filled experience for all ages.”
Look for these VCHS Junior High students, in the parts they are playing: Margie played by Cadence Fetsch, Bombalurina played by Alex Kamstra, Mom and Fagin parts played by Jer Schwab, Timmy and Tom Sawyer parts played by Elijah Drummond, Robin Hood played by Ashlynn Hartsell, Sherlock Holmes played by Emily Hoff, Dorothy played by Spencer Brown, Heidi played by Ellie Altringer, Pollyanna played by Anna McMenamin, Book Fairy and Queen of Hearts parts played by Nevaeh Johnson, Lady in Red, Doctor Dolittle and Wicked Witch of the West parts played by Gabby Wadeson, Long John Silver played by Leah Hochhalter, Officer Ketchum played by Abby Martineck, Fingers played by Marisa Hoffarth, Eddie played by Kylie Van Bruggen plus many more back stage cast and crew.
Come enjoy the songs, laughs and young talent on the Valley City Jr./Sr. High School stage and find out for yourself what happens at night inside the Enchanted Bookshop.
