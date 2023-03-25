The Enchanted Bookshop Logo - VCHS Jr. High Play

Valley City High School is known for numerous activities, sports, clubs and other events, but few are as beloved by the outer community as the annual spring theater production put on by its students. This year’s play, The Enchanted Bookshop, is a high-school level theatrical production directed by Abigail Brown with shows on March 27, 28 and 30 in the Hi-Liner Theatre. All performances will be at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door, doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are sold on a first come, first serve basis. Prices are $8 for adults and $4 for students.

The Enchanted Bookshop brings magic and wonder to the VCHS stage. During the day, A Likely Story Bookshop may look like any other used bookstore, but at night, it’s a place where magic happens, as that’s when the characters inside the books come alive.  Six of those characters — Dorothy Gale, Robin Hood, Pollyanna, Sherlock Holmes, Heidi and Tom Sawyer long to help Margie, the scatterbrained owner, to save her struggling store but they’re not allowed to leave the building or be seen by human eyes. So when a pair of smugglers come looking for a stolen necklace hidden inside one of the books, the characters are torn. Should they warn Margie and risk disappearing forever or can they find a way to defeat the crooks without being seen?

