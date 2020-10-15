Jr High Student Council Reps

Student Council Members (l-r starting from the top): Trevor Fetsch (Overall President), Dylan Hunt (Overall Vice President), Teagan Zaun (8th Grade President), Greta Goven (8th Grade Vice President), Parker Sather (7th Grade Secretary), Abby Shanenko (8th Grade Secretary), Georgia Zaun (Overall Secretary), Camryn Berg (7th Grade Vice President), Carter Hass (7th Grade President).

