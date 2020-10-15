Student Council Members (l-r starting from the top): Trevor Fetsch (Overall President), Dylan Hunt (Overall Vice President), Teagan Zaun (8th Grade President), Greta Goven (8th Grade Vice President), Parker Sather (7th Grade Secretary), Abby Shanenko (8th Grade Secretary), Georgia Zaun (Overall Secretary), Camryn Berg (7th Grade Vice President), Carter Hass (7th Grade President).
Latest News
- VCPS Activities Protocol and Procedures Updated by Athletic Director Schultz
- VCPS Virtual Learning Academy Transitioning Options
- Watch the VCHS 2020 Homecoming Pep Fest Online
- Handy Hardware Announces New Location & New Name
- Suicide Awareness
- Class of 2021 Athletes and How They Are Coping
- Superintendent Johnson Updates COVID-19 Information for Valley City Schools
- Valley City Jr. High Student Council Members
Most Popular
Articles
- Handy Hardware Announces New Location & New Name
- Farmers to Families Food Box Program in VC Oct. 13
- Valley City Jr. High Student Council Members
- Governor Announces Barnes County Remains in "Yellow" Risk Level
- Superintendent Johnson Updates COVID-19 Information for Valley City Schools
- Walking 60,000 Miles; Many More to Go
- Hi-Liner XC Competes in EDC Championships
- Battle of the Badges: 4th Annual Blood Drive
- Hi-Liner Student Congress Starts 2020 Season
- VCHS Volleyball Celebrates Senior Night
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 23