With bubbles floating through the summer air, a multitude of people wind their way around Jefferson Elementary School on sidewalk chalk-decorated pavement.
Let’s Walk Valley City, organized by City County Health’s On the Move department, saw participants spanning all ages visiting with booths, games — and each other.
“You just need a pair of shoes and you can get out and get walking,” Emma Tufte, coordinator of On the Move, said.
City County Health’s On the Move held Let’s Walk Valley City on Monday evening hoping to bring together people in the community and inspire them to get out and move.
“It’s an awareness event,” Tufte said. “It’s really about getting information out to members of the community.”
