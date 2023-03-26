A total of 33 high school seniors from Valley City High School (VCHS) have achieved a significant milestone by earning a 24-credit college studies certificate from Valley City State University (VCSU) through the VCHS dual credit programming. VCSU and VCHS are both proud to offer dual credit programs to high school students by providing them with the opportunity to earn college credits while still in high school.
The students worked diligently throughout their high school years to earn college credits by enrolling in specific courses offered by the high school that meet university standards. By taking advantage of the dual credit high school program, the students were able to save time and money while simultaneously earning both high school and college credits.
The college studies certificate is a rigorous academic achievement that requires students to complete a minimum of 24 credit hours in a range of courses that include english, math, science, social science and electives. The certificate is designed to prepare students for the challenges of higher education by providing them with a foundation of skills and knowledge that they will need to succeed in their future pursuits. This program is a strong pathway to also benefit students who may choose to not enroll in an academic pathway directly out of high school.
The students who earned the certificate should be proud of their hard work and dedication to their education and advancement. Their achievement is a testament to their willingness to challenge themselves in pursuit of their personal goals.
The success of these 33 students from Valley City High School is a shining example of the benefits of dual credit programs and helping students pursue their passions. As these students move on to the next phase of their journey, they will undoubtedly continue to achieve great things. Their success in earning this certificate is just the beginning of what promises to be a bright and successful future.
Congratulations VCHS students on this outstanding achievement.
