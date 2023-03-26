VCHS College Credit Kids - 2023

Pictured - Front row: Isaiah Schuldheisz, Grace Meyer, Abbey Thornton, Haidyn Becker, Joesi Klein, Kelsey Schulz, Koye Grebel, 2nd Row: Taylor Ask, Hadlee Mathias, Emmy Jones, Jada Nelson, Grace Undem, Aiden Jacobson, 3rd Row: Wyatt Friestad, Brook Eggermont, Carly Goven, Sydnee Ingstad, Max Magnuson, Evan Duffy, Alex Rogelstad, Tucker Johnson, 4th row: Kai Kringlie, Tyler Keys, Arie Bratrud, Robert Fischer, Broden Muske, Kaiden Azure, Hayden Botz.  Not pictured:  Stephanie Hoffarth, Benjamin Kruta, Abigail Sather, Miles Johnson, Ameila Meester. Submitted photo.

A total of 33 high school seniors from Valley City High School (VCHS) have achieved a significant milestone by earning a 24-credit college studies certificate from Valley City State University (VCSU) through the VCHS dual credit programming. VCSU and VCHS are both proud to offer dual credit programs to high school students by providing them with the opportunity to earn college credits while still in high school.

The students worked diligently throughout their high school years to earn college credits by enrolling in specific courses offered by the high school that meet university standards. By taking advantage of the dual credit high school program, the students were able to save time and money while simultaneously earning both high school and college credits.

