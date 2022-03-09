VALLEY CITY, N.D. – Valley City High School hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on February 28 at the Valley City High School which helped collect a total of 45 units of blood products for patients in need.
A total of 46 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 40 individuals were able to successfully donate at the Vitalant blood drive on February 28. A total of five donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were three people who volunteered for the first time.
