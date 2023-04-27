Prom Graphic

Prom

 CSA-Archive

Come visit the Valley City Hi-Liner Activity Center April 29th and be transported to the magical wonder of Neverland Prom 2023. Doors open to the public starting at 7 p.m. with Grand March starting at 8 p.m. and Post Prom Party fun to finish off the evening at the Valley City Eagles Club from 11:45 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The junior class has been working very hard and has spent lots of hours putting together the plan for this years prom, Harley Vavra VCHS teacher and prom advisor, tells the Times-Record. “Our prom committee is made up of a great group of juniors who have been working very hard. They are putting in time and effort to create their own version of Neverland - an imaginary place where everything is pleasant or perfect in every way. And this committee has come together to create just that perfect place,” said Vavra.

