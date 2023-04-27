Come visit the Valley City Hi-Liner Activity Center April 29th and be transported to the magical wonder of Neverland Prom 2023. Doors open to the public starting at 7 p.m. with Grand March starting at 8 p.m. and Post Prom Party fun to finish off the evening at the Valley City Eagles Club from 11:45 p.m. to 3 a.m.
The junior class has been working very hard and has spent lots of hours putting together the plan for this years prom, Harley Vavra VCHS teacher and prom advisor, tells the Times-Record. “Our prom committee is made up of a great group of juniors who have been working very hard. They are putting in time and effort to create their own version of Neverland - an imaginary place where everything is pleasant or perfect in every way. And this committee has come together to create just that perfect place,” said Vavra.
In addition to the regular prom fun, VCHS Principal, Kristi Brandt, has joined together with St. Rafael’s Care Center, The Legacy Place and Bridgeview Estates for something new this year to offer prom attendees. She shared the following information with the students and their families via email, “VCHS prom attendees are encouraged to participate in visiting our three assisted living/elderly residential facilities in Valley City, before Grand March. The facilities will have their residents gathered in a universal areas, at each facility, from 6:30-7:15 p.m. for prom attendees to do a walk through to show off their prom attire and smiles. Students can enter at the main entrances of the centers and will be directed by staff to where the residents are assembled.”
The locations are as follows: St. Rafael’s Care Center, 979 Central Avenue North; The Legacy Place, 570 13th St NE and Bridgeview Estates, 1120 5th St NE.
Brandt shares, “Our community members do so much to support our schools that this is a very small way to show our appreciation from Valley City High School.”
Once completed with their visits, prom attendees will be welcomed at the Hi-Liner Activity Center with valet parking opportunities. Students should not arrive for prom check no later than 7:25 p.m. Once registered and in the gathering area, students will not allowed to leave.
Grand March spectators are welcome and invited to join on the excitement with doors open to the public at 7 p.m. The cost to attend Grand March is $3 per person with kindergarten age children and under free. Both sides of bleachers of the HAC will be open for seating to offer plenty of picture taking opportunities. Grand March will begin promptly at 8 p.m. Spectators will be asked to exit the HAC approximately 15 minutes after Grand March concludes, so the students can resume their evening with the dance.
This is always a fun night for the students and thanks to the parents, it is a safe option provided during and after the dance for the students to enjoy, Brandt shares.
Following the Prom a Post Prom Party will be held from 11:45 a.m.-3 a.m. open to all juniors and seniors, whether they attended the prom or not, at the Valley City Eagles Club. The doors close for entrance at 12:30 a.m. Registration for post prom is still being accepted in the high school office, cost is $5.00 per post prom student.
But the fun doesn’t stop there….The 2nd Annual Spring Fling will be held Sunday, April 30 underneath the beauty and wonder of the “Neverland” lights and decor. The dance will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. and is open to families with those in preschool to 6th grade. There will be dancing provided by Big Hammer Music Entertainment DJ and lots of selfie stations to take pictures.
The Times-Record spoke with Jenny Kriewald, a VCHS senior parent and event coordinator for post prom about the upcoming Spring Fling. “We decided last year that so many hours and work goes into preparing and decorating for prom, that the decorations should be utilized and enjoyed by as many people as possible. We had a great turnout last year, with many requests to make this dance a yearly event. So, we wanted to once again give families the opportunity to make some lasting memories with their child/children by dancing the day away! All proceeds will go to the Senior Class Post Graduation Party,” said Kriewald.
The cost to attend is $20 per child and adult or $30 per family. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Guests can pay at the door and checks can be made payable to parents of seniors. Flyers will also be sent home with elementary students as a reminder of the event this week.
In addition to the Spring Fling dance, the senior class parents are also inviting individuals from the Open Door Center to the HAC from 12:45-2:30 p.m. on April 30th for their own special dance. There will be a Grand March starting at 1 p.m. for those that are wanting to participate. The community and family/friends are welcome to attend the Grand March as the individuals would love to show off their dressy attire. “They really seemed to have a great time last year and are looking forward to some dancing and fellowship again,” said Kriewald.
There will also be a free will offering concession stand set up during the dance to help raise additional funds for the senior class. If you’re interested in donating pre-packaged snacks or bottled water for the event you can contact Jenny at 701-840-2052. A sign-up genius has been sent out for any senior class parents interested and able to help with chaperoning the event and clean up.
Be sure and pick up your April 27th Times-Record edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.