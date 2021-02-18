Valley, ND. Valley City High School announces their winner of the school level contest for Poetry Out Loud (POL) National Recitation Contest. The student winner, and 2021 St. Valley City High School POL Champion is Lillian Kiefert. Currently in 12th grade, Lillian will advance to the state level contest by submitting videos of three memorized poems selected from the official POPL anthology.
