Halloween festivities might look a bit different this year, but there will be no shortage of fun (or candy!) for Valley City trick-or-treaters and their families. There are things happening that everyone can look forward to, old or young:
Epworth United Methodist
What: Trick or Treat Drive-Thru
When: Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Epworth Parking Lot (680 8th Ave SW)
What to Expect: Drive-Thru – games, a picture station and candy
