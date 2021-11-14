Join Valley City Green Dot on Monday, November 15 at 9am for an in-person bystander training! Breakfast and lunch served during this interactive, high energy, 4-hour training.
Location will be shared once registered. The Valley City Green Dot bystander training allows adults to walk through everyday scenarios where they may see violence happen, to gain and practice skills to address those scenarios, and to work together to end violence in our community. Please call or email Kristin Petersen or Sharayah Robinson if you would like to attend this free training: 701-840-8547 or vcgreendot@gmail.com.
