Valley City Green Dot invites all to join them in their December campaign to “Give a Green Dot,” or as many as you can, this holiday season. Giving a Green Dot means making small decisions every day that help keep our community safe. Green Dots are the little choices we each make to watch out for one another in our community and to make clear that we in Valley City don’t tolerate violence.
Our goal is to record 250 proactive Green Dots this month. That's 250 small moments that could include sharing with someone what VC Green Dot is, supporting organizations like APOC, signing up or inviting people to our January 31st Bystander Training, telling people about the 3Ds and other Bystander tips, sharing bystander videos on your social media, gifting a Green Dot ornament with info about violence prevention, or simply encouraging people to look out for one another and to keep Valley City safe.
Great news - 90 Green Dots have been given to help keep Valley City safe so far. Let’s keep that momentum going.
