Valley City, N.D. – Valley City Green Dot, a violence prevention program, is hosting their next Virtual Overview Bystander Training on Wednesday, February 16, from 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. via the online platform Zoom.
The Valley City Green Dot training allows adults to walk through everyday scenarios where they may see violence happen, to gain and practice skills to address those scenarios, and to work together to end violence in our community. Please call or email Kristin Petersen or Sharayah Robinson if you would like to attend this free training: 701-840-8547, vcgreendot@gmail.com.
