Join Valley City Green Dot on Tuesday, April 18 from 9 to noon for an in-person bystander training! Refreshments served during this interactive, hope-filled, training at the Grand Stay Hotel on Winter Show Rd.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month. This Valley City Green Dot bystander training allows adults to walk through everyday scenarios where they may see these types of violence, to gain and practice skills to address those scenarios, and to work together to end violence in our community. If you would like to prevent child abuse and sexual assault in our community through small everyday decisions, please visit our website (www.vcgreendot.com/upcoming-events), call 701-840-6270, or email vcgreendot@gmail.com, if you would like to attend this free training.

