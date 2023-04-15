Join Valley City Green Dot on Tuesday, April 18 from 9 to noon for an in-person bystander training! Refreshments served during this interactive, hope-filled, training at the Grand Stay Hotel on Winter Show Rd.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month. This Valley City Green Dot bystander training allows adults to walk through everyday scenarios where they may see these types of violence, to gain and practice skills to address those scenarios, and to work together to end violence in our community. If you would like to prevent child abuse and sexual assault in our community through small everyday decisions, please visit our website (www.vcgreendot.com/upcoming-events), call 701-840-6270, or email vcgreendot@gmail.com, if you would like to attend this free training.
Green Dot seeks to engage all members of the community as bystanders who can identify behaviors that lead to harm (red dots) and respond in a way that will make it less likely the harm occurs or gets worse (green dots). It focuses on the actions everyone can take on a daily basis to set a new norm that violence is not tolerated, and everyone is expected to do their part in contributing to a safer community.
Valley City Green Dot, through the North Dakota Department of Health and a grant from the Center for Disease Control, is a violence prevention program that is part of the worldwide movement to end sexual violence, dating/domestic violence and stalking in communities.
To learn more about Valley City Green Dot and to find out how you can support violence prevention efforts, find them on social media @VCGreenDot, online at vcgreendot.com, or contact coordinators, Kristin Petersen and Sharayah Robinson, at 701-840-6270 or VCGreenDot@gmail.com.