The streets were packed and the deals were stacked during Valley City’s annual Crazy Daze event on Wednesday. Central Avenue was host to a huge variety of vendors, special deals both inside and outside local businesses, food and drink vendors, games, music, prize drawings and more.
Businesses all over town celebrated with special discounts, giveaways and more. The heat didn’t keep the crowds from the streets—the lines were long and the chatter was abundant, even as the humidity pushed the heat index into the triple digits. Kids enjoyed inflatable games, giveaway items, and many fun food and drink items to choose from. Everyone else had a perfect opportunity to shop till they dropped, packing trunks and backseats with treasures from the local businesses and many vendors who displayed and sold handmade, specially-sourced merchandise.
