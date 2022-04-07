There was a brief shake-up in leadership at city hall in Valley City on Tuesday and into Wednesday, as Mayor Dave Carlsrud was briefly ousted by a young up-and-comer named Sullivan Peterson, who took the mantle of mayor – but only for a day.
“It was just so much fun,” Peterson, who has begun his political career while still attending the third grade, told the Times-Record. Peterson presided over a meet-and-greet at the Alley Beans Coffee Shop by his police force. The Valley City Police Department was there to hear questions and concerns from the community and make themselves available to those they serve – which included the young mayor.
Among Peterson’s primary campaign issues was traffic safety – indeed, he apparently entered the political arena in the hopes of getting a stop sign on his corner, according to his mother.
