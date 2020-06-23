What a better way to start off Father’s day weekend than with Valley City Freedom Fest 2020. The morning began with kayak racers and people who wanted to take a relaxing stroll on the river. Noah Gabel took first place out of the racers. Uria Gabel took first for the females, and Dan Bjorum won the overall for best dressed person/kayak.
After leaving the water, we made our way to the first of two car cruises. Despite the rain, you could hear the sound of engines roar as the cars, trucks, and bikes cruised Central and Main.
The kids’ events included Go Fish, Duck Pond, and a dunking tank. However, the downpour soaked anyone who was looking for a good time.
Bargain seekers went to Woodland Bar and Grill for the flea market and then settled in their lawn chairs while Greg Hager set up. The music was inspiring, and the crowd listened as they basked in the welcomed sunshine.