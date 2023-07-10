Farmers Market

The Valley City - Barnes Country Farmers Market is scheduled to kick-off Monday, July 10th in the Rosebud Parking Lot from 4-6 p.m. and will continue on after, every Monday and Thursday from 4-6 p.m. throughout the season.

The Valley City local market provides many gardeners, bakers and other entrepreneurs the opportunity to sell their goods to a community.

Recommended for you