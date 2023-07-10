The Valley City - Barnes Country Farmers Market is scheduled to kick-off Monday, July 10th in the Rosebud Parking Lot from 4-6 p.m. and will continue on after, every Monday and Thursday from 4-6 p.m. throughout the season.
The Valley City local market provides many gardeners, bakers and other entrepreneurs the opportunity to sell their goods to a community.
The Farmers Market’s present location offers suitable parking for the vendors to load and unload their vehicles, and also offers ample customer parking. It’s a safe spot to set up and its central location provides great visibility for those driving through Valley City’s downtown area.
Though its name might not explicitly say so, the Farmers Market is more than just veggies and baked goods to those who visit weekly. It’s also a unique and wholesome social event.
Vendors and customers exchange recipes, offer ideas about how to use fresh produce in creative ways, pass on knowledge and have a good time sharing in community fellowship.
New vendors are always welcome to participate in the Farmers Market. If you’d like to get involved, stop down at the market on a Monday or Thursday for a visit or give Carla a call at 701-840-3224.
You’ll be taking part in a unique, community-centered, classically-midwest tradition. There’s nothing better than home-grown goods on the table, whether you’re buying them or growing and selling them.
The market will continue through November, weather permitting.