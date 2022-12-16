The Valley City Eagles Club will be hosting their annual family movie event Saturday, December 17th.
Family movie events are a great way to get out in the community with your kids and with the sponsoring from the Eagles the event is at no cost to you.
This year, in addition to the free movie fun your Valley City Eagles Club has added a special offering of pictures with Santa. So if you’re looking to get pictures with the “big guy,” bring your kids over to the Eagles Club from 12-2 p.m. on December 17. Then it is off to the Valley Twin Cinema to choose to see one of two movies for free.
The cinema will be showing “ELF” and “Avatar – The Way of the Water” with Santa expected to make a special appearance to hand out some delicious treat bags after the show.
Last year, the event was a great success. Kids of all ages came out with Eagles Club representatives hoping for the same this year. They shared with the Times-Record that the Eagles Club Aerie and Auxiliary members just want to share something fun for the holidays with our area families and area communities.
The Eagles Club is a great family friendly environment that offers an excellent menu and is a wonderful place to hold meetings, charity benefits and receptions. They also hold weekly bingo and have live bands come in often to provide excellent nighttime entertainment for the community.
For more information call 701-845-2192.