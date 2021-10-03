The third annual Pitchfork and Hoe Gathering will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club Friday, October 22 and Saturday October 23. The show is geared towards rural America, however, the variety of speakers and vendor booths are sure to please nearly everyone.
