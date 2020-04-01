Effective immediately, Dollar General of Valley City, is proud to provide join all the other Dollar General stores in offering all medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen with a 10 percent discount on qualifying purchases*. Individuals can present their employment badge or ID at more than 16,300 stores to receive the discount.
“At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount.
