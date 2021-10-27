On Tuesday, October 26th, 2021, Valley City’s Department of Motor Vehicles became a title-printing office, with the very first vehicle title printed that morning for Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher. Authorization for a local DMV office to become a title-printing entity comes through the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s motor vehicle office in Bismarck, and it’s given only to DMVs who meet strict accuracy standards. Valley City’s DMV has had a goal to become a title-printing office, but they didn’t anticipate that it would happen so soon. It was a welcome surprise.
“Earlier this year, we had set a goal to become a title printing office,” Kay Vinje, Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President, says. “It’s quite a process. You have to have excellent ratings—we get rated every month for accuracy—and you have to maintain that for quite a while, as well as do with a bunch of paperwork to apply. We thought maybe by January 2022, we could apply, and then by later next year we could become a title printing office.”
Read the full story in your Wednesday, October 27th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.