Flood conditions are worsening and there’s expected to be a serious increase in water levels into the next week. Saturday at midday Valley City declared a flood emergency to free up some state money to help address rising water levels, following an evening of heavily concentrated and serve rainfall.
“The problem with that rain last night is it hit right on it and that was a worse-case scenario,” City Administrator Gwen Crawford said. “Not a big deal, though, because they were prepared on the Public Works side.”
The main message from the government is not to panic. Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud said this year marks the first implementation of taxpayer-funded flood mitigation measures that are already being employed to keep any great hardship from befalling the city.
The situation is “all hands on deck” for city employees, and clay dikes are going to be set up on sixth avenue, Chautauqua Boulevard, Viking Bridge and the Dakota Silver Bridge, among other locations. There’s risk of roads closing for days at a time, including those aforementioned roads or bridges.
Flood level protection up to 21 feet is being put into place, as the situation remains dynamic. As of noon on Saturday the river levels are closing at 17 feet and rising.
With the new flood mitigation dikes and measures, there’s no need for sand bags, the city said. That said, expect dangerous conditions within the city — do not drive and especially do not walk over standing water pools in the road, as manholes could be open and depths unknowable.
“If you see people are working, stay the heck away from there,” Carlsrud said. “They’re working down at the park and cars are pulling in and looking. If you can encourage them to stay away, that’d be good.”
The main reason for the emergency declaration is to qualify the community for certain emergency funding. The situation is not out of control at this moment and while the timetable is tight, the city is quickly mobilizing established measures to mitigate flood harm.
“In the years past we’d have been making sandbags to beat the band at this time,” Carlsrud said. “So know that you folks have voted to contribute sales tax money to the permanent flood protection. We have water coming, but it’s going to be handled. It’ll be handled comfortably, except for the timing … but we’re going to be just fine. Thanks to our staff … and to the citizens, please know it’s going to be safe.”
The National Weather Service has declared a tornado watch for certain counties in North Dakota, including Barnes County. It will remain in effect until 7 p.m.