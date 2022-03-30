The Valley City Cub Scouts recently held their annual Pinewood Derby event. Andrew Hoff took home top honors with the fastest car. Second place was John Oakland and Trent Johnson. Grady Samuelson and John Oakland also received Creative Ingenuity awards for car design.
