Great deals, tasty treats and much more
In Valley City, we’re lucky to have a vast array of products and services available to us from locally-owned businesses. Through every challenge our local business continue to serve their community to the best of their ability, finding ways to reach out, find products needed to support their community as they prep for the incredibly exciting Crazy Daze celebration.
On Wednesday, July 26th, crazy deals and giveaways will be available throughout our local businesses all around town. Downtown you will find food and vendor booths along with your chance to “dunk” various local participants in the Valley City Chamber dunking booth.
The Valley City Trap Team and folks at Valley Meat will be cooking Bison Burgers for the public to enjoy during the day, serving them both downtown booth and at the Valley Meat location.
Crazy Days is a perfect opportunity to shop ’til you drop, supporting local businesses while enjoying community fellowship, good food and wholesome fun. The Chamber and all Valley City businesses invite you to come out, shop local and enjoy.