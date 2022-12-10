Community Closet Logo

This upcoming Monday, December 12th, 2022, the Valley City Community Closet will be opening its doors again for individuals and families in need. From 5 to 7 p.m. all are invited to stop in the store and get access to free items that they may be needing. Doors do not open until 5 p.m., with the Closet asking for no early arrivals. After the 12th, the Closet is by appointment only until their next re-opening later in the new year.

During this time of year, the holidays can look different for everyone. With the winter cold at our door, making sure people in our community have access to warm clothing and home items is the main mission of the Community Closet. Providing gently used and new donated items from members in the community, all ages are able to utilize the program.

