This upcoming Monday, December 12th, 2022, the Valley City Community Closet will be opening its doors again for individuals and families in need. From 5 to 7 p.m. all are invited to stop in the store and get access to free items that they may be needing. Doors do not open until 5 p.m., with the Closet asking for no early arrivals. After the 12th, the Closet is by appointment only until their next re-opening later in the new year.
During this time of year, the holidays can look different for everyone. With the winter cold at our door, making sure people in our community have access to warm clothing and home items is the main mission of the Community Closet. Providing gently used and new donated items from members in the community, all ages are able to utilize the program.
The Times Record spoke with the Community Closet, and they said right now they are still in need of more winter clothing for adults and children. Pieces like boots, coats, hats and gloves are all essentials that people can use. Also, donations of things like blankets, towels, linens are always needed. Men’s winter clothing is another area they are needing more items for.
If you’re looking to make a donation, volunteers will be available at 138 3rd ST NW in Valley City from 5 to 7 p.m. on December 11th if you want to drop off any donations. In addition, they are always looking for volunteers to help sort through donations on December 11th or help on December 12th from 5 to 8 p.m. the day of the opening. Volunteers do not need to stay the whole time and any help is greatly appreciated.
