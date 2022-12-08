The Valley City Community Band, under the direction of Rochelle Jimenez, will be performing a Christmas concert that is free and open to the public, Thursday December 8th. The concert will be held in the performance hall at the Center for the Fine Arts at VCSU at 7:00 PM. This is the first year of the restarted Community Band, which used to be a staple in the community. Jimenez, a music teacher at Maple Valley Public Schools, saw the need for this in our community and approached the Bridges Arts Council, who had, at that point, just recently taken over administration of the VCSU Community School of the Arts. This was the perfect entity to restart the community band.
Additionally, on Friday night the Community Band will be performing at the V-500 Recognition Banquet at 7:30 in the Performance Hall. Rehearsals will be done for the semester this week, but will resume after the Holiday break on Thursday evenings in the Center for the Fine Arts on January 12th. The Community Band is open to all ages and instruments, please contact Nick Lee, director of the Community School of the Arts at administrator@bridgesarts.org or by calling 701-840-6181 for more information on how to join the community band. This project is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the state legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.