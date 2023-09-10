The music in the air was a welcome sound as the community band starts its second season since being restarted by local music teacher, Rochelle Jimenez.
The ensemble, which had been inactive for several years before being restarted last year, with rehearsals held on the VCSU campus in the Band Rehearsal Hall.
VCSU alumna Jimenez is excited to continue her work with the band. “The Community Band is something that our area has desperately needed,” she stated, adding that “music” is a lifelong pursuit, and my goal is to create a fun and welcoming environment where everyone can pursue and develop or redevelop, their musical skills.”
Jimenez has a strong musical pedigree. Everyone in her immediate family studied music after high school, and her parents and several siblings are still active musicians in the area. At present, Jimenez teaches music at Maple Valley Public School in Tower City, where she directs band, choir, and instructs general music classes. She also serves as a worship leader in her church. Although she has a multitude of musical skills, directing band is her passion. “I love seeing the learning process in action, Jimenez said, and I love seeing the joy it brings them when they realize how far they’ve progressed.”
Future plans for the ensemble include performances at Valley City State University and at the City Park Bandshell. Jimenez intends for the group to perform a wide variety of music, from the marches and overtures that are staples of band repertoire to arrangements of popular songs and film soundtracks. “It’s important to me that the Community Band plays music that’s accessible to everyone, Jimenez stated, Popular music has been integral to band repertoire for decades, and I want to respect that tradition. At the same time, there is a wealth of music written specifically for
band, and I want our community to experience the same joy that I do when I get to play classics from the band repertoire.”
Participation is open to community members of any age. Interested parties can contact Jimenez via e-mail at valleycitycommunityband@gmail.com or Nick Lee (Bridges Arts Council Administrator and Director for the Community School for the Arts) at administrator@bridgesarts.org. The community band will be run through the VCSU Community School for the Arts. The cost for the semester is $35 (full year $70.) If the registration fee is an issue please contact, Nick Lee. The Community School for the Arts is now being administered by the Bridges Arts Council through an agreement with VCSU. If you would like to sign up for the first rehearsal digitally, please use the following link to register for the community band: https://forms.office.com/r/R3yTwQRVm1. Paper copies will also be available at rehearsals.
Be sure and pick up your September 8-10 Times-Record weekend edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.