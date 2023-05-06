Valley City will conduct its annual residential Clean-Up Week, May 15-20 offering free pickup and disposal for residential waste only.
Valley City officials are encouraging residents to clean up, clean off, and clean out! Crews will pick up items, on your regular garbage day. Items must be out by 7 a.m.
Acceptable items for pick-up must be 50 lbs. or less, or broken down into 50 lbs. or less piles.
VCPW instructs residents to group the following materials in separate piles: furniture, general household garbage, plastic shelving, mattresses, carpet (must be 3 ft. or smaller), construction material - not excessive amounts and limited to: sheetrock, wood, carpet (again, must be 3 ft. or smaller), windows, toilets, rock, cement, brick, branches and wood.
Paints and liquids can be disposed of in a dry, hardened form only. Cat litter, floor dry or sawdust can be used to absorb the liquid. Empty cans to be disposed of and can be left out with garbage.
Any of the above listed items that exceeds 50 lbs., or you want gone before your pickup day, residents may bring out to the transfer station for free during clean-up week.
Grass dump site, located next to the transfer station, is open 24/7 accepting: grass, branches and leaves.
Items that need to be taken to Recycling Center, located at 11481 35th Ave SE, Valley City, include: batteries (please take to 115 12th Ave SE, Valley City), scrap metal (hot water heaters, mowers) and appliances (not tv’s).
Items that will NOT be picked up include: tv’s, shingles, chemicals, metal, asbestos materials, tires and items weighing over 50 lbs. Tires can be brought to the transfer station for a cash only fee.
Televisions and computer monitors may be brought to the Household Hazardous Waste site in Fargo free of charge or Jamestown to Renaissance Recycling Center for a fee of $0.45 a pound for flat screen TV’s or monitors or $0.60 per pound for CRT tube TV’s and monitors.
Transfer station is located at 11490 35th St. SE, Valley City and is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-12 noon.
For questions or additional information please contact Valley City Public Works at 701-845-0380.
Be sure and pick up your May 5-7 Times-Record Weekend Edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.