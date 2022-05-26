Clean Up Week in Valley City is June 6th-11th. City crews will collect your basic garbage, mattresses, box springs, couches, small rolls of carpet, carpet padding, ceiling tiles, and cloth chairs in the garbage trucks. Processed wood, all wood furniture, sheet rock, large rolls of carpet, concrete, toilets, and bricks need to be in a separate pile away from the basic garbage items and will be picked up by city dump trucks, so your items will not be all be picked up at the same time.
There is no limit on the number of garbage bags, cans and boxes, but those items should not exceed 50 pounds per bag, can or box. Tires, batteries, shingles, and metal will NOT be picked up. Tires may be taken to the Transfer Station in Valley City for a fee. Batteries can go to the Transfer Station at no charge and scrap metal and batteries can be dropped off at Valley Recycling located north of the Transfer Station at no charge.
Televisions and computer monitors may be brought to the Household Hazardous Waste site in Fargo free of charge or Jamestown to Renaissance Recycling Center for a fee of $0.45 a pound for flat screen TV’s or monitors or $0.60 per pound for CRT tube TV’s and monitors.
All grass and leaves will need to be taken to the grass site drop off area as the items will NOT be picked up during cleanup week. Crews will not pick up tree branches during cleanup week, BUT they will be picked up the weeks following.
Please place items out on your normal garbage pickup day in the appropriate separate piles. If there are any questions on what is or is not accepted, please call the Transfer Station at 701-845-0314.
And as always during cleanup week, Valley City residents can bring their items to the Transfer Station free of charge.
The Valley City Transfer Station is open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday’s.
