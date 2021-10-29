As October draws to a close, the holiday season is about to get into full swing. The warm and fuzzy feelings that come with Thanksgiving and Christmas, or whatever holidays you celebrate during this time, are enough to scare a North Dakota winter day away. It’s a lovely season packed with visits to and from friends, family and neighbors, with tons of small-town joys, happiness in giving and receiving and more.
The folks running local businesses in Barnes County have long been caretakers of the beauty and bliss of a small town holiday season. Through good years and bad, they’ve gone the extra mile to make sure our gatherings and gifts are as beautiful and blissful as possible.
Again this year, they’re ready to provide the community with all the (figurative) warmth that comes with the holidays in small Midwest towns. As they work to serve all of us, these folks dedicate everything they do to strengthen the community and make life better in the place they serve.
Just by keeping their doors open in this community, they’re supporting the area in many ways.
Money spent in Valley City businesses gets funneled back into community projects, charitable organizations, benefits and local events. That money supports community jobs, family income, kids’ activities and education. Supporting our local businesses means supporting everything about the community we call home.
