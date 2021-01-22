The Valley City Area Chamber Ambassadors held the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new McDonald’s on Thursday, January 21st.
Located southeast of I94 exit 292, the restaurant and next-door Love’s convenience store have been in the works since last spring. Now, the McDonald’s drive-thru is open and, the owners hope, the lobby soon will be too. The fast-food restaurant is part of a family company, Dakota Drive LLC, Michael Doherty and his two sons Catlin and Zach. They founded the company in Minot about 7 years ago and have been slowly expanding ever since.
