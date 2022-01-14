Valley City Chamber Ambassadors made visits this week to Valley Officeworks and CHS Dakota Plains Ag, main store, in Valley City.
First stop at Valley City Officeworks owner, Dean Sauer, shared with the Chamber Ambassadors that Valley Officeworks has become an official authorized service provider UPS access point for handling, shipping and drop off packages.
Next stop took the Chamber Ambassadors to celebrate a Customer Service Award honoring the staff of CHS Dakota Plains Ag, main store, at 151 9th Ave NW, Valley City.
Rydell Becker and Lisa Hanson, management, joined staff Paul Fritchie, Donovan Sanders, Rob Olstad and Luke Huber.
“I would like to submit the employees of the Cenex Store on 9th Ave,” the nomination form read. “All the employees are eager to help pump your gas, clean your windows or provide other services that are needed including garden products, propane or any of the other products they offer. The employees are friendly and make every effort to insure the customer is satisfied.”
Congratulations to all the staff and keep up the good work.
