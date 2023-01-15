Next stop, Chamber Ambassadors were welcomed in for delicious hors d’oeuvres, door prizes and a special sneak peak at the Business After Hours event and ribbon cutting for newly remodeled The Reserve at Woodland.
Three of the four owners, Kayla Cash, Jade Nielson and Jon Rustvang greeted guests to kick off the evening’s Business After Hours event. Jon Rustevang sharing a long line of thank you’s to the businesses and individuals instrumental in making their vision come to life.
All three joined together in sharing their ties to Valley City and how they are all looking forward to working with the community and surrounding area in offering everything needed for a Community Events Center.
Kayla Cash says, “The first actual client event will be this Friday, with the first wedding scheduled in about three weeks.” She continues, “That being said, the group I mentioned is from Jamestown and that is why I wanted to bring an event center to Valley City. As an event center we don’t want to take away business, we want to bring business here and keep that business local. So when someone comes to celebrate with us, we want them to also book a hotel room, utilize the bars and restaurants, enjoy the retail shopping and get gas before they leave town.”
She shares that this (motioning to the beauty of the remodeled room) is Phase 1. Phase 2 will include the lower level and outer area refurbishing and remodeling with anticipation of a goal of July of 2023 as an open to public date.
The Reserve at Woodland is located nestled in the beauty of the Sheyenne River banks at 3471 Woodland Park in Valley City.
The elegant and beautiful surroundings, combined with thoughtful planning and an impeccable level of personalized service from their staff, offers all inclusive packages for small or large groups looking to celebrate any occasion.
This combined with soaring ceilings, natural light and elegant private surroundings make The Reserve at Woodland an intimate oasis for every event.
Be sure and pick up your Jan. 13-15 Times-Record Weekend Edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.