The Reserve At Woodland Chamber Ambassadors

Pictured l-r: Diane Hochhalter, Jessica Galt, Kay Kringlie, Lori Jury, Tracey Compson, The Reserve at Woodland owners: Jade Neilson, Kayla Cash and Jon Rustvang, Heather Pecka, Deb Kohler, Nicole Larson, Crystal Nehlich. Not pictured The Reserve at Woodland 4th owner/partner, Lauren Nelson. Photos by Tina Olson/TR

Next stop, Chamber Ambassadors were welcomed in for delicious hors d’oeuvres, door prizes and a special sneak peak at the Business After Hours event and ribbon cutting for newly remodeled The Reserve at Woodland.

Three of the four owners, Kayla Cash, Jade Nielson and Jon Rustvang greeted guests to kick off the evening’s Business After Hours event. Jon Rustevang sharing a long line of thank you’s to the businesses and individuals instrumental in making their vision come to life.

